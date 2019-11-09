Weather

Ease into the weekend with some Saturday morning rain

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 09:53 PM PST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:53 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - A weak weather disturbance will move through the region on Saturday morning, bringing a little light rain to the area.

It won't last long, and most of Saturday will be dry.

Clouds clear for partly sunny skies on Sunday, and a gorgeous Veterans Day on Monday.

Cooler weather is expected the  beginning of next week, with a chance of mountain snow and valley rain returning Tuesday. Drier weather is expect Wednesday and Thursday.


