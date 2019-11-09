Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Ease into the weekend with some Saturday morning rain Ease into the weekend with some Saturday morning rain

SPOKANE, Wash. - A weak weather disturbance will move through the region on Saturday morning, bringing a little light rain to the area.

It won't last long, and most of Saturday will be dry.

Clouds clear for partly sunny skies on Sunday, and a gorgeous Veterans Day on Monday.

Cooler weather is expected the beginning of next week, with a chance of mountain snow and valley rain returning Tuesday. Drier weather is expect Wednesday and Thursday.