Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Dry weather is here today and tomorrow Dry weather is here today and tomorrow

Today and tomorrow will be the best times for your trip to the mall or the grocery store as you gear up for the Christmas festivities.

Spokane will see dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday before snow returns.

Two to three inches of lowland snowfall are expected late Wednesday night into Thursday. Higher elevations will see much more snow.

The snowfall will create a dicey Thursday morning commute. Rainy conditions should move in by Friday.