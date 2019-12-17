Weather

Dry weather is here today and tomorrow

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 08:11 AM PST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 08:11 AM PST

Today and tomorrow will be the best times for your trip to the mall or the grocery store as you gear up for the Christmas festivities.

Spokane will see dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday before snow returns.

Two to three inches of lowland snowfall are expected late Wednesday night into Thursday. Higher elevations will see much more snow.

The snowfall will create a dicey Thursday morning commute. Rainy conditions should move in by Friday.

