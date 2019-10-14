Weather

Dry conditions this week, but more storms on the horizon

By:

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 06:24 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 06:24 PM PDT

Dry conditions this week, but more storms on the horizon

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here's a look at what you can expect for your Monday! We're looking at mostly sunny skies with a high of 55 degrees in Spokane. Enjoy those dry conditions because a strong storm system is expected to move in Wednesday.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS