Drive carefully tomorrow morning, those roads might be slick

SPOKANE, Wash. - Watch for slick spots on the Wednesday morning commute, as wet roads will be freezing, and areas of freezing fog are a possibility too.

Morning lows will be below freezing in many locations, but should warm up quickly into the lower 40s. Expect dry, cool, and gray days for Wednesday and Thursday.

Light rain is possible again Friday, as well as Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will increase through the weekend, so most valley locations can count on rain with snow only in the mountains.