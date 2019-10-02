Don't let tomorrow's sun fool you; it'll be chilly!
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dry, northerly flow will keep things cool for Wednesday with overnight low dropping below freezing and daytime highs about 10 degrees below average.
Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies for Wednesday. Temperatures will remain below average through the end of the week.
There is a chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday over the mountains, and a slight chance of valley showers Friday through Sunday.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Fog in store for your morning commute
- Clouds, foggy then showers with wind later
- A cool and showery start to the weekend
