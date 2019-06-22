BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Don't let the cool weather fool you; Summer is here!

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 08:41 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 08:41 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer arrived on Friday morning, but it didn't feel like it!

Temperatures were only in the mid 60s for highs, which is about 10° below average.

We will warm up for the weekend, with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Expect partly sunny and breezy conditions both Saturday and Sunday.

There's a chance of a few mountain showers or thunderstorms through the weekend. 


WEATHER HEADLINES

