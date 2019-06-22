Don't let the cool weather fool you; Summer is here!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer arrived on Friday morning, but it didn't feel like it!
Temperatures were only in the mid 60s for highs, which is about 10° below average.
We will warm up for the weekend, with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Expect partly sunny and breezy conditions both Saturday and Sunday.
There's a chance of a few mountain showers or thunderstorms through the weekend.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Don't let the cool weather fool you; Summer is here!
- You'll need a jacket for the first day of Summer
- Showers, thunderstorms continue before drier weather moves in for the first day of summer
- The last day of Spring sure won't feel like it
- Europe to experience 'intense heat' in multi-day heat wave
- ICE set to begin immigration raids in 10 cities on Sunday