Cooler weather expected over the weekend

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 05:43 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 05:43 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Our cool weather pattern will continue through the weekend and beyond.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms over the northeast mountains and North Idaho will taper off later Thursday night. Skies will clear and it will be a chilly night.

Friday might be the warmest day of the week with highs close to 70 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds with more mountain showers.

The best chance for rain over the entire region will be Sunday. 

Drier, but not necessarily warmer weather is in the forecast for the next workweek. 

