Cold mornings at the bus stop turn to sunny, warm days
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's always a bit of a shock this time of year on a bright, sunny morning when you head out the door and it's in the 20s or 30s!
If you forget to leave the house with a heavier jacket, you won't need it for long, as we warm up nicely into the mid 50s Thursday.
Enjoy these warmish fall afternoons while they last. MUCH cooler weather moves in for the weekend.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Leave the rain jacket at home! Nothin' but sunshine expected today
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
The pumpkin spice weather you've been waiting for
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cold mornings at the bus stop turn to sunny, warm days
- Leave the rain jacket at home! Nothin' but sunshine expected today
- The pumpkin spice weather you've been waiting for
- Study: US air quality getting worse, could be killing thousands
- SPS announces the first make-up day following October snow storm
- High pressure holds the sunshine and mild temps today