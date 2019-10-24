Weather

Cold mornings at the bus stop turn to sunny, warm days

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 09:42 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:40 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's always a bit of a shock this time of year on a bright, sunny morning when you head out the door and it's in the 20s or 30s!

If you forget to leave the house with a heavier jacket, you won't need it for long, as we warm up nicely into the mid 50s Thursday.

Enjoy these warmish fall afternoons while they last.  MUCH cooler weather moves in for the weekend.

