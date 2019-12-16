Clouds with sun breaks today and tomorrow
Chilly & dry Monday ahead with no more snow... for now.
Temperatures are pretty mild, but watch for freezing roadways!
WEATHER HEADLINES
- More snow hits the Inland Northwest
- 1 fatality reported in Louisiana after tornado touches down
- Snow and freezing rain will hit much of the country this week
- Foggy conditions and icy roads tonight, Pullman PD urging drivers to stay home