BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

High carbon monoxide levels force evacuation at East Central apartment building

Weather

Clouds with sun breaks today and tomorrow

By:

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 07:28 AM PST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 07:28 AM PST

Clouds with sun breaks today and tomorrow
 Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Clouds with sun breaks today and tomorrow

Clouds with sun breaks today and tomorrow

Clouds with sun breaks today and Tuesday.

Some patchy freezing fog possible for Tuesday morning.

Wednesday will be cloudy with Snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rain/Snow later Thursday.

 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS