Clouds with morning patchy freezing fog

It looks as though the weather is taking some time off for the holidays, too. There is not a whole lot going on in the forecast for the Inland Northwest this week.

Monday will be cloudy, cool and start off with patchy fog. We'll see a high of 40 degrees.

Christmas Eve will be slightly chillier, with a high of 36.

Don't count on a white Christmas, though there is a slight chance for some snow flurries on Christmas Day.