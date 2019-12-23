Weather

Clouds with morning patchy freezing fog

It looks as though the weather is taking some time off for the holidays, too. There is not a whole lot going on in the forecast for the Inland Northwest this week. 

Monday will be cloudy, cool and start off with patchy fog. We'll see a high of 40 degrees. 

Christmas Eve will be slightly chillier, with a high of 36. 

Don't count on a white Christmas, though there is a slight chance for some snow flurries on Christmas Day.

