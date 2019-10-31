Weather

Clouds to sunshine with light winds today



Posted: Oct 31, 2019

Updated: Oct 31, 2019

Today will be slightly warmer with temperatures warming into the 40s, but you still need to plan for lots of layers if you will be trick-or-treating!

From 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. it will be between 36 and 28 degrees. It will be dry, with clear skies expected.

After Halloween, we'll warm to the upper 40s for the weekend.  

