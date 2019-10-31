Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Clouds to sunshine with light winds today Clouds to sunshine with light winds today

Today will be slightly warmer with temperatures warming into the 40s, but you still need to plan for lots of layers if you will be trick-or-treating!

From 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. it will be between 36 and 28 degrees. It will be dry, with clear skies expected.

After Halloween, we'll warm to the upper 40s for the weekend.