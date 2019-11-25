Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Clouds and isolated snow with winds Clouds and isolated snow with winds

Welcome to a cold Monday! Spokane will only reach 38 degrees today. The good news is: It should stay mostly dry.

There is a small chance of isolated snow showers, but they are not expected to have too heavy on an impact. The most significant snow is expected in the northern Cascade Passes and higher elevations of the Blue mountains and Camas Prairie.

Windy conditions move in for Wednesday. It should be calmer and sunny for Thanksgiving day.