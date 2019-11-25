BREAKING NEWS

Clouds and isolated snow with winds

Nov 25, 2019

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 07:37 AM PST

Welcome to a cold Monday! Spokane will only reach 38 degrees today. The good news is: It should stay mostly dry.

There is a small chance of isolated snow showers, but they are not expected to have too heavy on an impact. The most significant snow is expected in the northern Cascade Passes and higher elevations of the Blue mountains and Camas Prairie.

Windy conditions move in for Wednesday. It should be calmer and sunny for Thanksgiving day. 

