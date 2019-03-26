Climate scientists calling for warmer than average Spring in the Northwest

As our bitterly cold end of winter fades in our memory, it looks like warmer than average weather is on the way for the rest of spring! The latest forecast from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is calling for an above average chance of above average temperatures for April, May and June in the northwest.

The forecast for precipitation is a little less clear. Western Washington and a sliver of the Columbia Basin are included in a forecast for below average precipitation, but that does not extend to the Inland Northwest. There's nothing to indicate that our rainfall over the three-month period will be anything but average.

The temperature forecast is based partially on a weakening El Nino, but also on statistical models and climate trends.