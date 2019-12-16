Chilly & dry Monday ahead with no more snow... for now.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a snowy Sunday, the winter weather is on pause for the beginning of this week.
The Spokane area will see dry and mostly cloudy conditions Monday and Tuesday, with some sun breaks.
The snow returns late Wednesday and into Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected with some accumulation in the lowland areas. By late Thursday it should transition into a rain/snow mix as temperatures warm into the high 30s.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures are pretty mild, but watch for freezing roadways!
- More snow hits the Inland Northwest
- Clouds with sun breaks today and tomorrow
- Snow and freezing rain will hit much of the country this week
- Foggy conditions and icy roads tonight, Pullman PD urging drivers to stay home