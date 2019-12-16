BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

High carbon monoxide levels force evacuation at East Central apartment building

Weather

Chilly & dry Monday ahead with no more snow... for now.

By:

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 05:09 AM PST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 07:41 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a snowy Sunday, the winter weather is on pause for the beginning of this week. 

The Spokane area will see dry and mostly cloudy conditions Monday and Tuesday, with some sun breaks.

The snow returns late Wednesday and into Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected with some accumulation in the lowland areas. By late Thursday it should transition into a rain/snow mix as temperatures warm into the high 30s. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS