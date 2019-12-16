Chilly & dry Monday ahead with no more snow... for now.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a snowy Sunday, the winter weather is on pause for the beginning of this week.

The Spokane area will see dry and mostly cloudy conditions Monday and Tuesday, with some sun breaks.

The snow returns late Wednesday and into Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected with some accumulation in the lowland areas. By late Thursday it should transition into a rain/snow mix as temperatures warm into the high 30s.