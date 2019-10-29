Bundle up: Unusually cold temps expected in Spokane Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The cold is here.

You'll want lots of layers as you head out of the house today, because the high temperature in Spokane is expected to be just 34 degrees. That's 17 degrees below today's average high of 51.

We're expecting sunny skies and more cold temperatures through the end of the week. Overnight lows will be in the teens and twenties.

Heading into the weekend, we'll warm slightly to about average temperatures with dry conditions expected.