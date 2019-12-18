Brace yourself... A winter storm is on the way

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Big winter storm on the way Big winter storm on the way

SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather is quiet on this Tuesday night, but a major winter storm approaches, and it will bring snow to the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area as early as Wednesday evening.

The storm will come in two rounds, the first of which will bring light snow to most the area with a slick Thursday morning commute.

Round two will bring substantial precipitation in a variety of forms!

In Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, it will start out as snow Thursday afternoon before a messy transition takes place Thursday night.

It will eventually be all rain, with little or no snow left in the metro area to show for it.

The mountains are another story. Expect heavy snow through Friday morning with very difficult mountain pass travel.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will surge into the mid 40s for Friday and Saturday.

Cooler, drier weather is on the way for next workweek.