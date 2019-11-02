Weather

Big changes in the weather to start November

Posted: Nov 01, 2019 09:03 PM PDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:03 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - After the coldest October on record in Spokane, we're starting November with average and even above average temperatures!

We will be in the upper 40s for highs on Saturday and Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

What a perfect weekend to get an extra hour!  Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, so you can set your clocks back one hour early Sunday morning.  

Temperatures climb into the 50s for the start of the workweek. Expect dry and seasonable conditions through at least Thursday.


