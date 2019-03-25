Weather

Beautiful weather to start week, but it won't last long

Posted: Mar 24, 2019 09:43 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 11:33 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather will be gorgeous Monday as many head back to work. 

Monday we're expecting partly cloudy skies with a high of 59°. That's several degrees above average. 

But, the beautiful weather won't last long. Late Monday night into Tuesday morning, rain showers will likely move in and temperatures will cool down. 

Temperatures Tuesday through Sunday will be at or just slightly above average, into the mid- to upper-50s.

Rain showers are expected Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, with a mix of sunny and partly cloudy days in between.

