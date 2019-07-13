Baby, baby, so many 80s (we might see some 90s, too)

SPOKANE, Wash. - A warm Friday throughout the region. Many areas saw upper 80s today, and these are the temperatures that will carry us to the weekend.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms overnight and into very early tomorrow morning. What comes along with this is the potential for gusty winds, small hail, wet weather.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Next work week will be in the low to mid 80s, along with sunshine.

