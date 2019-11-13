Areas of fog this morning and again tomorrow
Areas of fog this morning and again tomorrow morning. Clouds with afternoon sunbreaks today and partly cloudy Thursday. Friday a return of showers mainly in the afternoon with a drier Saturday. Temps will be a little above average.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Drive carefully Wednesday morning, those roads might be slick
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Rain & snow gone for now: A dry Wednesday ahead
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Drive carefully Wednesday morning, those roads might be slick
- Rain & snow gone for now: A dry Wednesday ahead
- California power company agrees to pay $360M to settle claims
- Venice still needs tourists, say locals devastated by floods
- Massachusetts firefighter killed trying to save baby from fire
- Areas of fog this morning and again tomorrow