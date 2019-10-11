Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Another unseasonably cold day tomorrow Another unseasonably cold day tomorrow

SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday will be another COLD morning across the region, with lows in the 20s under mostly clear skies.

The sunshine will continue through the day, and it will be just a little bit warmer. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s, which is still 10 degrees below average.

Temperatures will slowly moderate through the weekend, but will remain below average through early next week.

Our next chance of light rain is expected Saturday night into Sunday. More wet weather sets up for the second half of next week with valley rain and mountain snow.