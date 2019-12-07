Weather

Another soggy, not-so-festive Saturday

Posted: Dec 06, 2019 09:11 PM PST

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 09:12 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - It looks like a soggy, not very Christmassy Saturday.

There's a chance of rain off and on throughout the day. The snow will be piling up in the mountains, which should delight antsy skiers and snowboarders.

 It will dry out for Sunday, and we might even get some sunshine.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s, so it should be perfect weather to work off your Christmas cookies with a long walk or finish putting up the Christmas lights.

Dry weather is expected for Monday and Tuesday followed by a chance of rain or snow Thursday and Friday.


