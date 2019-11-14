Weather

Another gray day is on the way

Gray is the color of the day!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Expect another day of low clouds and fog for Thursday.

Light rain returns for Friday, with snow confined to the mountains. Another system moves in Saturday night through Sunday with more mountain snow and valley rain.

Temperatures will be running a little above average through the weekend.


