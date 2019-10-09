Weather

Aftermath of heavy snow and strong winds

Please drive carefully - you need extra time this morning. We have icy roads, snow still coming down in some parts of the region and even branches and downed trees on your morning commute.

A winter weather advisory still active in the forecast until late this morning.

Sunny and clear days ahead for later on today and the next few to finish off the week.

Today - sunny and clear, 46 degrees for the afternoon high.

Bundle up - 22 degrees tonight.

 

