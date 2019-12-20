A whole lot of precipitation is headed this way

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Expect a warm, wet, windy Friday Expect a warm, wet, windy Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. - A mix of rain, snow and sleet is falling across the Inland Northwest this evening, but warmer air is working its way into the region, and the valley snow will be turning all to rain with little additional accumulation.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the overnight.

We should be in the 40s by tomorrow morning's commute. Expect wet, not icy roads.

The rain will continue on and off through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be picking up overnight with gusts to 30 mph.

Wind gusts on Friday could top 40 mph. Heavy mountain snow accumulations will continue, but the snow level will be rising, and the heaviest snow will be confined to the highest peaks in North Idaho.

Drier and cooler weather is on the way for next week, with mild weather expected for the days leading up to Christmas.