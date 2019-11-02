A perfect fall Saturday to get out and rake those leaves

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The coldest October in Spokane history is behind us, and today will be a great day to get outside and celebrate!

Temperatures on this first Saturday in November will be up around average with mostly sunny skies and light wind.

Get those leaves raked and tuck the patio furniture away for the season, as November is tied with December as our wettest month of the year, and there might not be another Saturday like this before the snow flies again.