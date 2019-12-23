A mild & mostly dry Christmas week

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - It looks as though the weather is taking some time off for the holidays, too. There is not a whole lot going on in the forecast for the Inland Northwest this week.

Monday will be cloudy, cool and start off with patchy fog. We'll see a high of 40 degrees.

Christmas Eve will be slightly chillier, with a high of 36.

Don't count on a white Christmas, though there is a slight chance for some snow flurries on Christmas Day.