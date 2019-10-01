Weather

A frosty start to October: Tuesday bringing chilly but sunny weather

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 05:14 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:14 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday is a chilly morning across the Inland Northwest. 

You're likely waking to temperatures hovering around freezing. A freeze warning is in effect this morning until 10 a.m. today.

We should warm to the low 50s by this afternoon, with dry and sunny conditions expected. As the week continues on, we'll slowly warm to near normal temperatures. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS