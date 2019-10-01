A frosty start to October: Tuesday bringing chilly but sunny weather
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday is a chilly morning across the Inland Northwest.
You're likely waking to temperatures hovering around freezing. A freeze warning is in effect this morning until 10 a.m. today.
We should warm to the low 50s by this afternoon, with dry and sunny conditions expected. As the week continues on, we'll slowly warm to near normal temperatures.
