A cooler, almost Christmassy weekend

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Cooler, almost Christmassy Weekend Cooler, almost Christmassy Weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a mild and wet week, temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are dropping closer to average.

A few hit and miss snow showers might put you in the holiday spirit on Saturday, but it won't be enough to wreak havoc on your festive plans.

The best chance for snow showers will be in the mountains, where skiers and snowboarders are rejoicing this week's storms.

It will be a quiet start to next workweek, with dry conditions and temperatures in the lower 30s. Warmer, wetter weather pops into the forecast at the end of next week.