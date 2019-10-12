It looks like we'll have a cool but calm weekend

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A cool but calm weekend ahead A cool but calm weekend ahead

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a wild week of wind, snow and bitter cold, the weekend will be much more mellow.

Saturday will start out in the 20s, but with blue skies, sunshine and light wind, our highs will climb into the mid 50s.

That's not quite back up to average, but a big improvement.

A weak disturbance will bring clouds and isolated mountain showers for Sunday.

It will be a little bit cooler, but there's no sign of snow!