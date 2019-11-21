A cold, clear night leads to a beautiful sunny day
SPOKANE, Wash. - Clear skies Wednesday night will lead to a cold Thursday morning across the Inland Northwest.
Temperatures will drop into the 20s and even the upper teens. Expect more sunshine for Thursday with highs in the lower 40s, which is a little above average.
The sunshine continues for Friday before we start to see some changes by the second half of the weekend.
There's a chance of light rain or snow Sunday through Monday morning. More snow is expected off and on through Thanksgiving with increasingly chilly weather.
