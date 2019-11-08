A chilly morning will make way to a dry, warm Friday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. It's looking to be a dry November! It's looking to be a dry November!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday will be another day of mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures across the Inland Northwest.

The only weather inconveniences you might encounter are some patchy morning fog, a little frost on the roads, and a chilly early morning in the 20s.

An Air Stagnation Advisory Continues through Friday at noon.

There is a weak weather disturbance which will bring a slight chance of showers early Saturday morning.

Otherwise, expect a dry weekend with temperatures in the lower 50s. Cooler weather is expected early next week, with the possibility of rain or snow on Tuesday.