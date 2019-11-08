A chilly morning will make way to a dry, warm Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday will be another day of mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures across the Inland Northwest.
The only weather inconveniences you might encounter are some patchy morning fog, a little frost on the roads, and a chilly early morning in the 20s.
An Air Stagnation Advisory Continues through Friday at noon.
There is a weak weather disturbance which will bring a slight chance of showers early Saturday morning.
Otherwise, expect a dry weekend with temperatures in the lower 50s. Cooler weather is expected early next week, with the possibility of rain or snow on Tuesday.
