80s for the rest of the week, some overnight showers tonight
SPOKANE, Wash. - The rest of your work week will feel warm and summery with high temperatures in the low-80s.
As Tuesday progresses through the afternoon, we'll see some increased cloud cover and could have some overnight sprinkles.
We'll round out the week with 85 on Friday and a potential 90-degree day on Saturday.
WEATHER HEADLINES
