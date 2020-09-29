Weather on repeat: sunny and warm for the foreseeable future -Kris

Treat yourself to a car wash! You will definitely get you’re money’s worth, as we string together a long stretch of sunny, warm days and cool, clear nights. Tuesday’s morning will start out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, after that chilly start, temperatures will jump into the mid to upper 70s. That’s about 10 degrees above average.

As strong high pressure hunkers down over the Inland Northwest, the warm sunny weather will continue day after day. Our warming trend will peak in the lower 80s on Friday and Saturday.