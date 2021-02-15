Weather forces CHAS to close COVID-19 testing clinics Monday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

LEWISTON, Idaho — CHAS Health has opted to close all of its COVID-19 testing clinics Monday due to weather.

Several inches of snow are expected across the region.

Those needing a test will need to wait until at least Tuesday. If you think you have COVID, you can text 424.354.4956 and you will receive a text with screening questions.

More information on CHAS Health’s testing requirements can be found here.

