Weather forces CHAS Health to cancel COVID testing at two Idaho clinics

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MOSCOW, Idaho — Cold and windy weather has forced CHAS Health to close coronavirus testing at two of its Idaho clinics.

There will be no testing at the Lewis and Clark Health Center in Lewiston, nor at Latah Community Health in Moscow on Friday.

Due to weather, we will not be providing COVID-19 testing at Lewis & Clark Health Center in Lewiston or Latah Community Health in Moscow today. Stay warm out there! — CHAS Health (@CHAS_health) February 12, 2021

Those needing a test can visit another clinic. More information on CHAS Health’s testing requirements can be found here.

