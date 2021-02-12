Weather forces CHAS Health to cancel COVID testing at two Idaho clinics
MOSCOW, Idaho — Cold and windy weather has forced CHAS Health to close coronavirus testing at two of its Idaho clinics.
There will be no testing at the Lewis and Clark Health Center in Lewiston, nor at Latah Community Health in Moscow on Friday.
Those needing a test can visit another clinic. More information on CHAS Health’s testing requirements can be found here.
