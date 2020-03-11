Wear a windbreaker today and get the winter coat ready -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Time to capitalize on these spring-like conditions! We are going to be above average, sunny and dry today.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies this morning, then much of that will burn off by this afternoon. Then we can enjoy sunshine!

Wind gusts will play a major part in our Wednesday forecast. We could see up to 30 mph wind gusts this afternoon in Spokane. This morning, winds are stronger in Pullman and Moses Lake. Winds will stay gusty into our evening hours as well. Hold on to your hats, as they say!

High temperatures this afternoon will mainly be in the low 50s across the region. A tad cooler in Sandpoint, some upper 40s in north Idaho. These are above average. We typically see mid 40s this time of year in Spokane. This is our warmest day in the forecast, we will cool from here.

Tonight’s lows are looking pretty close to afternoon highs this weekend. Yes, it’s going to get that cold. It will get even colder throughout the overnight hours. We’re talking teens – and low teens – in the weekend forecast.

Notice the trend. We are cooling from here on out into the weekend. 40s tomorrow, 30s for Friday, then 20s into Saturday.

Make it a great Wednesday! -Nikki