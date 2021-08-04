Wear a helmet, get ice cream! Firefighters push bike safety

by Connor Sarles

Steven Depolo // Flickr

SPOKANE, Wash. — If your kids wear a helmet while riding bikes around the neighborhood, they could earn free ice cream courtesy of the Spokane Fire Department.

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says firefighters will be handing out coupons for a free McDonalds ice cream cone to kids 16 and under wearing a helmet while they bike, skate, scooter and rollerblade.

SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM!!! Kids, wearing your helmet during wheel sports could earn you free ice cream. #YourSpokaneFireDepartment pic.twitter.com/lLGcEoJGkB — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) August 4, 2021

The offer is part of a subtle push to get kids to recreate safely when wheeling around. According to SAFEKids, less than half of children 14 and under usually wear a helmet. The Spokane Fire Department says a well-fitted can reduce the risk of head injury by at least 45%.

