‘We will miss him greatly’: Family remembers Brooks Seaplane pilot killed in Coeur d’Alene plane crash

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — “A father, a husband, an all around family man and a friend to everyone he came into contact with.”

That’s how the family members of Neil Lunt are remembering him.

A pilot for Brooks Seaplane, Lunt was killed when the sightseeing plane he was flying collided with another aircraft over Lake Coeur d’Alene on Sunday.

All eight people involved in the crash died.

“Our family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the Lunt family said in a post to the Brooks Seaplane Facebook page. “Our family lost a great man.”

Search crews recovered the bodies of the last remaining victim on Thursday night. They are still working to retrieve the planes from the lake.

