‘We will get through this together’: Catholic Charities to continue services despite COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington is implementing protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and doesn’t plan on halting services anytime soon.

“We are caretakers of the poor,” it reads in a release sent by the organization. “Sitting on the sidelines during this COVID-19 crisis is not an option for us.”

In order to continue providing service, Catholic Charities said team members have increased how often they clean the organization’s 1,300 plus apartments, as well as the elevators, common rooms, and all other surfaces.

The organization also has implemented a “Shopping Angels” program, where they encourage people to donate a bag of non-perishable items that can be brought to seniors unable to shop for themselves.

Over the years, Catholic Charities has built quarantine rooms at multiple housing complexes that can be used in the event of a viral outbreak. The organization said it will use them going forward to serve any people experiencing homelessness who become ill.

When it comes to feeding those in need, Catholic Charities said Providence is supplying food to the House of Charity, while food pantries will also still be available with help from Second Harvest.

Women’s and Children’s Free Restaurant and Community Kitchen is also donating frozen meals to Catholic Charities’ warming center and Rising Strong programs.

Staff at all locations are being asked to stay home if they’re sick.

Catholic Charities says it will continue to provide help to Spokane’s most vulnerable, but says they could use your help in order to do so.

Right now, they say the best way to help is by donating non-perishable items, which can be dropped off at the Catholic Charities Family Services headquarters drive through at 12 East 5th Ave.

“We will stand with the poor and vulnerable in this time of great need for them and for us all,” the release reads. “We will get through this together.”

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.