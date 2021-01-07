We will get a break from the rain, but not from the clouds on Thursday -Kris

If you’ve got a case of winter doldrums, it’s no wonder. Spokane hasn’t had any sunshine of significance since Christmas Eve. The clouds are going to stick around through the end of the week, but we will get a reprieve from the rain tomorrow.

Expect the showers to decrease overnight. Lows will bottom out around freezing in Spokane with areas of fog. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. That’s above average, but it will be the first day of the year we haven’t gotten into the 40s.

Our next round of light precipitation is on the way for Friday. It won’t amount to much, but we could see some valley snow with very minor accumulations. We will be dry, but mostly cloudy for the weekend before a wet weather pattern returns next week.