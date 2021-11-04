‘We were very excited’: Spokane families get low-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s a day many parents have been waiting months for. Kids ages 5 to 11 years old can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. That means all school-age children can get vaccinated.

In Spokane County, that means nearly 47,000 kids are now eligible for the vaccine.

Included in that is 11-year-old Quinn Deonier.

“We were very excited. We’ve been waiting and waiting, as he’ll tell you,” his mom, Shannon, said.

For the last week, Shannon has been looking for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Quinn even though it wasn’t approved yet. She said she heard some places were pre-registering kids for the shot.

When the news came down Tuesday evening about the low-dose vaccine being officially approved, she checked again overnight. They found an appointment at the Walgreens in Spokane Valley, so she signed him up as quickly as she could.

“My experience in the past was that if you weren’t first in line when they open up the vaccines, you can be a month out from getting your vaccine. I know that he wants to go to something in December and he wanted to be vaccinated,” Shannon said.

Quinn is the last of his family to get vaccinated.

“Annoyed,” is what he said having to be last and wait.

It’s finally happening for him though, as they’re part of some who got appointments for Saturday.

Providers all over Spokane have been waiting to get shipments to start vaccinating kids in that age group.

Spokane Pediatrics put its first order in about two weeks ago, and its waitlist is filling up as parents continue to call daily asking about the low-dose vaccine.

Kina Hunt, the practice manager for Spokane Pediatrics, says they plan to get their first shipment by the end of the week.

“Our families are excited and anxious to get in before the holidays. We are working on doing after-hours and weekend clinics and getting everything set up for that,” Hunt said. The clinics will only be for their patients for now.

The Spokane Regional Health District is also gearing up for vaccine clinics for kids ages 5 to 11. It hopes to have one next week, waiting for doses to come in by the end of the week, too.

“We currently are working on trying to schedule six clinics. We have four already set up, but we’re waiting for volunteers,” said Kayla Myers, an immunization program specialist with SRHD.

While some may have to wait, Quinn gets to feel a little more protected very soon.

“If you’ve got kids, vaccinate them, just like every other childhood vaccine. Grandma was an RN and felt strongly to get vaccinated,” Shannon said. “It just makes it so much easier in life for him to be vaccinated.”

