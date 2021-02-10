We want to see your Wildlife Wednesday photos!

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — There are many perks to living in the Inland Northwest, one of them being quick and easy access to the beautiful outdoors.

Whether skiing in the winter, rafting the Spokane River in the summer, or just checking out a nearby trail in between, chances are you’ve run into the area’s wildlife and snapped a photo in the process.

We want to see those photos! Better yet, Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker wants to feature them on Wildlife Wednesday.

So, what are you waiting for? CLICK HERE to submit a wildlife photo for a chance to see it on the news.

