‘We want to help folks’: contact tracers take on increase in COVID-19 cases

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The key to ending the pandemic is stopping the spread of the virus. To do that, people need to know if they’ve been exposed.

That’s the job of contact tracers; their goal is to reach as many people as possible.

The Panhandle Health District reported 72 people tested positive for the virus Wednesday. The Spokane Regional Health District reported 102 new cases. That means contact tracers are going to have to reach that many people, plus all the people they were in close contact with as quickly as they can.

Each day, each contact tracer with PHD and SRHD calls about six people on average along with those in close contact with that COVID-positive person.

“I’m a retired physician, and I couldn’t sit at home during the worst public health crisis in 100 years,” said Dr. Kathleen Webb.

She went to Panhandle Health in the beginning and ended up being a volunteer. Now, she oversees the team of contact tracers and investigators.

While the majority of her job is administrative work, she tries to pick up the phone herself and do some contact tracing, too.

“Our job is not to close down businesses. Our job is not to keep people chained to their homes. Our job is to tell people what is our best information we can give them. Our job is to tell them what they can do to keep themselves safe,” she said.

That’s not always easy. Sometimes people don’t answer the phone – even after multiple tries – or they’re upset.

“Overall, generally, people are happy to talk to us, but those ones that don’t want to are definitely the ones that stand out the most. People aren’t always super nice. We get sworn at and all kinds of verbal abuse, unfortunately,” explained Hillary Hunt, a health education specialist with PHD.

Each call takes about an hour to get through, both with PHD and SRHD. They ask questions about the COVID-positive patient’s symptoms, if they’ve been around anyone else that may have been exposed and where they could’ve been exposed to the virus.

Then, they try to get contact information for those who were in close contact with the positive person.

Sara Rodgers, who’s taken on COVID duties since the start of the pandemic, said some of the people she calls aren’t as surprised by the phone calls anymore.

“A lot of people notify their contacts, so they’ve said, ‘Oh, I was expecting your call’ or ‘Wondering when you would call me,'” Rodgers said. “So, there’s that situation and then on the other hand, I think a lot of people are expecting that call in general since the COVID numbers have gone up.”

Hunt tells me she didn’t expect the situation to go this way or this long. When she was making calls as a contact tracer, she tells me it was tiring.

“It’s physically and mentally and emotionally exhausting. You’re dealing with people who have such a big range of emotions all day that you go through so many emotions all day,” she said.

Webb says all the contact tracers and investigators try to take care of each other whenever someone gets a bad call.

“That’s hard on any of us. The rest of us tend to hear when that’s happening and listen. After that person gets off the phone, we provide comfort,” she said. “We do want to make sure they’re appreciated so they don’t get too much fatigue. I know as a community we are developing COVID fatigue, I get that.”

If someone isn’t cooperating or giving them any information, they ask those COVID-positive patients to relay information to those they were in close contact with.

Seven months later, for as long as contact tracers have been calling people, those on the other end are still afraid their personal information might get out. However, contact tracers say it’s all confidential and all in the name of safety.

“This is public health, it’s not politics. We want to help folks. We want to make it easier for them, figure out what they need in order to keep themselves safe and their families safe,” Webb said.

