‘We want everyone to get where they’re going safely’: Traffic deaths on the rise as more people return to the road

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says traffic deaths are up 18 percent.

This is the highest mid-year spike on record and is becoming a nationwide crisis as more people get back on the road.

Fewer people were driving last year, so that plays a role in the current numbers. But, with it getting darker earlier and snow on the way, it is important to keep safety at the forefront behind the wheel.

Something as simple as making sure your lights are on can save a life.

Colten Holzheu died just one day after graduating from high school. He was killed in a crash and died immediately.

“It changed my life so dramatically,” his father Jarrod said.

Deaths like Colten’s are on the rise. Across the country, 20,000 people have died on the road in just the first half of the year.

Here in Washington, local law enforcement is trying to prevent more tragedies.

“That is our major goal. We want everyone to get where they’re going safely,” said Washington State Patrol Sergeant Greg Riddell.

Riddell says he is seeing more aggressive drivers, people driving under the influence, distracted driving and people not wearing seatbelts.

He says there has been 22 deaths in the Spokane region so far this year, which is a 38 percent increase from last year.

Jarrod Holzheu does not want to see this become the new normal.

“When you lose a child, it’s not normal. It really is not normal,” he said.

Now, he is encouraging parents to take a proactive approach behind the wheel.

“I’m sure there’s hundreds and hundreds of thousands of parents that probably agree, that we need to do a better job educating our children and holding ourselves accountable, too,” Holzheu said.

Law enforcement is also encouraging drivers to say something if they see something.

If you are concerned about a driver, call 911.

