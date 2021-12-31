‘We thank you all’: Mother and son find new home with the help of Spokane community

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wa. — We have an amazing update to a story we shared with you last Thursday.

We introduced you to a mother and son who were facing homelessness but the community came together to make sure their heir holiday wish was fulfilled.

Heather Laird spent the last six months trying to find a new home but couldn’t afford another place in the area because she’s living on a fixed income.

She tried turning to local shelters, but they were turned away. Most local shelters in our community cater to women, men, or families with children under 18. Her son Sean is 29 and has severe autism, cerebral palsy, and diabetes.

With a week before having nowhere to go, they turned to us, and the community responded.

They found a new home and there’s a team helping them out this afternoon to get moved! The full story, tonight at 6:00 on @kxly4news https://t.co/HWKmzWA0vl pic.twitter.com/cBXTLGGfWp — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) December 30, 2021

“It’s in the Valley and it’s wonderful. It’s in a great area, I can walk to a lot of different grocery stores before it gets too hot in the summer, and it’s perfect,” Heather explained.

PREVIOUS: Mother and son face homelessness and need help finding a new place to live

One week ago, she was facing the possibility of being homeless with her son. This miracle, made possible by Family Promise, the Spokane community, and an old family friend.

“Back in ’97 or ’98, we connected with Sean and Heather, because Sean had a need for a caretaker and we had a 17-year-old son who had a need for a job,” said Jack Lewis.

At the time, Sean was like a part of their family. Heather reached out to Lewis’s family last week, as a last-ditch effort for help. It’s been more than seven years since they last saw each other.

“I contacted my son who was his caretaker, he got on the ball right away, starting to look at some of the legal things, getting the bank accounts issues and GoFundMe issues settled, etc. so it was fun,” Lewis explained.

Heather and Sean will be moving into a new home today! Old family friends got reacquainted with them after seeing our story air last week & that family will help them move. We're going to meet up with them again & we'll bring you their uplifting update, tonight.@kxly4news https://t.co/HWKmzWA0vl — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) December 30, 2021

That GoFundMe, which made it up to $6,200, was created by a viewer. Lewis said the GoFundMe was scrupulous in making sure the money went to the right person, and every dollar of those funds, going straight to getting Heather and her son into their new home.

“I owe you a big thanks. My son, we both seriously appreciate it, from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you all,” said Heather, sharing a heartfelt message for the community.

Going forward, Lewis and his family intend to be involved with Heather and her son, to help complete their new home, and give support for the areas they need beyond that.

RELATED: ‘Greatest news I could’ve received:’ Formerly homeless family gets an apartment in time for Christmas

RELATED: Former Spokane City Council member sues city over homelessness crisis

RELATED: People pitch tents at Spokane City Hall to advocate for the homeless population

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.