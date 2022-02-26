‘We stand in solidarity’: City of Spokane shares stance on crisis in Ukraine

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the war in Ukraine wages on, the City of Spokane reminded the community where it stands.

The city tweeted a proclamation about the current crisis in Ukraine. In it, city leaders called Putin’s actions “unprovoked and unjustified.” It said Spokane is home to 30,000 Ukrainian Americans, many of which who came as immigrants. The city cites the beautiful culture and strength they brought to the community.

The city announced they stand in solidarity with the Slavic community, along with the brave citizens in Russia and Ukraine that are standing up to Vladimir Putin. The city recognized the sacrifice of all those involved in the conflict.

The proclamation was signed by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.

