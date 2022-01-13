‘We must work together’: Washington leaders call on legislature to end chronic homelessness

by Will Wixey

Credit: Damian Dovarganes, AP

SEATTLE, Wash. — Business leaders and housing advocates are calling on elected officials to prioritize ending chronic homelessness.

House Washington, a coalition to end chronic homelessness, submitted a letter to legislators pleading for them to create solutions to end homelessness. They ask to prioritize funding for emergency and affordable housing, along with behavioral and mental health services.

Mayors, businesses leaders, and county executives from Washington’s most populous cities all advocated this letter. Costco, Alaska Airlines, and Boeing’s CEO, along with many more co-signed the letter.

“We have heard from communities across the state, including those experiencing homelessness, about what they need,” said Rachael Myers, member of House Washington. “It includes affordable housing, support to stay in housing, and assistance to frontline providers, without whom we can’t prevent and end homelessness.”

A recent statewide poll suggests Washingtonians want legislative leaders’ top priority to be addressing the homelessness crisis in the 2022 session.

House Washington encourages Jay Inslee’s approach to increasing funding for the Rapid Housing Acquisition Fund and the Housing Trust Fund. They also support Inslee’s advocacy for funding mental health resources.

“Our state must prioritize funding for these known solutions to homelessness,” said Myers. “We must work together in order to provide sufficient affordable housing and services that individuals and families facing chronic homelessness need.”

Learn more about House Washington’s plans at housewacoalition.com.

