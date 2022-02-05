‘We made it’: Olympic snowboarder with North Idaho ties shares his story

Robby Burns In Beijing Credit: Robby Burns

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho– “We made it.”

That’s part of the message Olympic snowboarder Robby Burns has for the people who helped him.

Burns is ready to hit the slopes in Bejing. He’s part of the U.S. Olympic snowboarding team.

Before he got there, he spent a year in North Idaho– Bonners Ferry to be exact.

He said he was a troubled teen but spending that year in the Idaho Panhandle helped him turn his life around.

While he was born and raised n Mt. Shasta, California, he spent a year at a boarding school more than 700 miles away.

“I started a year-long program of therapeutic boarding school in Bonners Ferry called Northwest Academy which is now closed. It’s a boarding school with therapy for at-risk youth,” Burns said.

You can see his entire story on Good Morning Northwest Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.