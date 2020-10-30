‘We just lost our leader’: Employees protest Lutz’s departure outside of Spokane Regional Health District

SPOKANE, Wash. — Employees gathered outside of the Spokane Regional Health District to protest Dr. Bob Lutz’s unexplained departure on Friday.

Administrative Officer Amelia Clark announced Friday that Lutz is no longer serving as the county’s health officer, though she refused to answer whether he resigned or was terminated. The health district also refused to comment on why Lutz is no longer with the health district.

Clark sent a letter to staff on Friday stating Lutz’s last day was October 29. 4 News Now received a copy of that letter through a public records request.

Employees said they only know as much as what the letter stated. One employee called the move “shocking” and said there is serious concern as to why this happened now. Spokane County has seen an influx of new cases, with the health district reporting more than 100 new cases on several days over the past month.

“We just lost our leader,” one employee said.

4 News Now has reached out to Lutz himself for comment on the situation, but was told he was unavailable.

